WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/7/14): Valdosta earns tough road win over Camden

The Camden County Wildcats entered this season with only seven home losses with 2004.

Valdosta handed their fellow state power their eighth loss at Gilman Stadium Friday night, earning our team of the week honors.

Despite struggling offensively, the Wildcats were able to grind out a 13-10 win over second-ranked Camden. Valdosta's stout defense made the plays they needed to and gave the Cats a leg up in the Region 1-AAAAAA standings.

"Hopefully, you're mature enough to handle the ups and downs of a big football game, and our team proved to be and we're extremely proud of them for that," says head coach Rance Gillespie. "It's really a hard place to go and play and go and win. I thought our kids handled all of that extremely well, and just lined up and played football."

But Gillespie is quick to add the Wildcats can't celebrate their big victory too much just yet.

"We get to enjoy that for about 24 hours and then it's on to Tift County because that's what this region dictates," he says. "That'll be a game that we go back at the end of the year and over the next couple of years and enjoy it more than we can right now. Right now, we have to put that behind us and focus on Tift County."

The Wildcats jumped to third in this week's polls with the win.

They hope to keep up their winning ways against the Blue Devils. Valdosta hasn't lost to Tift County since 2008.

