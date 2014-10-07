WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/6/14): Bainbridge's big hit sparks Cats' rout

Big hits can do a whole lot in a football game. They get the crowd on their feet, and can light a spark in a team. The Bainbridge Bearcats saw that happen this weekend with our play of the week.

Dalin Mack was a heat seeking missile for the Bearcats' defense Friday against Americus-Sumter, when he blew up a swing pass and broke it up.

Mack also returned a fumble 71 yards for a score, but it's the big hit that earns the play of the week honors.

Bainbridge won big, and now they prepare for a road test against Worth County this Friday.

