Suspect named in Albany motel stabbing

The Albany Police Department reports that they have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbing of two people just after midnight.

Joshua Odums, 20, of Albany, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count Obstruction of an Officer. He was found at Superior Creek Lodge, and when he resisted arrest he was tased.

Around 1:00AM, police were called to the Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappey, where two men were injured in a stabbing.

Our camera was there as paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital.



APD says that Johnny Tillman, age 32 was stabbed in the back, and Treshawn Tyrik Palmer, age 17, was stabbed in the chest.

According to witness statements, an argument occurred prior to the stabbing. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Palmer remains in the hospital in good condition, while Tillman was treated and released.

If you have any information that could assist police, you are urged to contact APD or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

