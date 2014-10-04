Police: Man swallows meth during chase

Two men are in jail following a two county high speed chase that ended in Atkinson County.The Douglas Coffee Drug Unit tried to stop Terry Britt, Jr. and Justin Jewell on Old Pearson Highway Friday but Britt refused to stop. DCDU agents and Atkinson County deputies managed to end the chase near Sunnyside Church Road and found meth and $1,900.00 cash in their car.





Britt told agents he swallowed some of the meth during the pursuit and agents believe they tossed off much of the drug during the pursuit.





Britt is charged with attempting to allude police and criminal attempt to sell methamphetamine.





Jewell is charged with criminal attempt to sell methamphetamine and a probation violation for an unrelated burglary conviction.





The arrests led to a search of a home outside Kirkland in which 5 people were arrested on various drug charges.













