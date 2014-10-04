The Locker Room Report (10/3/14): Pt. 2 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Locker Room Report (10/3/14): Pt. 2

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Part two of the Locker Room Report features the teams of lower classifications and the GISA.

The Irwin County Indians aim for revenge against the team that beat them in the 2013 semifinals, while the Deerfield-Windsor Knights and Brookwood Warriors battle for region supremacy.

Copyright 2014 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly