No bond for men accused in Kegler murder

Two men remain in jail without bond charged in this week's murder in east Albany. WALB News 10 had the only camera in the courtroom Friday as Mike Hill made his first appearance before a judge in Monday's shooting death of Ricky Kegler.



That's when we learned Keithontay Cobey is also now charged in the case. Cobey is charged with party to the crime of murder and party to the crime of aggravated assault. He is not accused of actually firing shots.

UPDATE: Charges against Keithontay Cobey in the 2014 murder case of Ricky Kegler were dropped by the state on November 6, 2017.

Dougherty County Assistant District Attorney Shaliea Threadcraft submitted the motion to the court, saying that the state doesn’t believe the ‘evidentiary standard could be met against the Cobey.’

Kegler was killed in October of 2014, when multiple shots were fired through the walls of a mobile home in the 600 block of Johnson Road.

--------



Authorities are still trying to locate the gun, or guns, used in the deadly attack of Ricky Kegler. Police say additional charges could be coming for Mike Hill.



The investigation into who sprayed the east Albany mobile home with bullets early Monday morning continues Even after these two men were arrested.



"This continues to be a very, very active investigation. Detectives are working even harder now that an arrest has been made, two arrests have been made, that work has not lightened," said APD Spokesperson Phyllis. Whitley-Banks.



Police captured Mike Hill yesterday after an intensive manhunt, including this tense search of an Albany motel, but the news of Cobey's arrest was less public.



Witnesses tell authorities that Cobey left the trailer park with Hill.



"He has been charged with party to a crime murder and party to a crime aggravated assault. He has not been named a shooter at this point. He has been charged with those because he has been placed on the scene," said Whitley-Banks.



Citizens led police to the motel search, and citizens led police to East Broad Avenue where Hill was caught hiding on top of a rail car.



"Really commend our citizens for providing tip information and detectives followed up diligently on those tips and I think that's what got us closer and closer to locating him," said Whitley-Banks.



Detectives are hoping to locate anyone else responsible now. Kegler let Hill stay in his home for a couple of days before the shooting.



Detectives are still looking into the extent of their friendship. Investigators say Cobey and Hill are not giving any information in questioning.



Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.