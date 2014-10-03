Second man arrested in Kegler death; both in court

Mike Hill had his first court appearance Friday morning in connection with the murder of Ricky Kegler.

At the hearing, we learned that Keithontay Cobey was also on the arraignment list, charged with party to the crime of murder, and party to the crime of aggravated assault in Kegler's death.

UPDATE: Charges against Keithontay Cobey in the 2014 murder case of Ricky Kegler were dropped by the state on November 6, 2017.

Dougherty County Assistant District Attorney Shaliea Threadcraft submitted the motion to the court, saying that the state doesn’t believe the ‘evidentiary standard could be met against the Cobey.’

Kegler was killed in October of 2014, when multiple shots were fired through the walls of a mobile home in the 600 block of Johnson Road.

--------

No bond and a slew of charges, including murder, were announced for 22-year-old Mike Hill this morning at the Dougherty County Magistrate Court. In the same courtroom Keithontay Cobey facing charges as party to a crime of murder and party to the crime of aggravated assault.

Both are accused in the killing of 27-year-old Ricky Kegler Monday after dozens of shots were fired through the walls of Kegler's Johnson Road mobile home.

Albany Police captured Hill Thursday, hiding on top of a railroad car after a weeklong manhunt.

Cobey was arrested earlier this week and held for 72 hours until police say they received a tip that he was with Hill at the time of the murder.

Hill and Cobey remain in the Dougherty County jail facing those felony charges. Hill is also facing charges for aggravated assault, entering autos and probation violations in two other cases.

