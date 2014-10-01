WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/1/14): Monroe's Leroy, Jr. making name for himself

Antonio Leroy is a name football fans in Albany know well.

But they better get to know Antonio, Jr. He is our WALB Player of the Week.

While Leroy, Sr. made a name for himself running the football, Antonio, Jr. has made it his mission to stop opposing offenses.

The junior linebacker helped Monroe shut out crosstown rival Westover, 16-0 Friday night.

Leroy, Jr. had 12 tackles, including three for loss, and a sack as the Tornadoes stifled the Patriots' offense all night long.

"We watched a lot of film, and we had a fast tempo at practice and got a lot of things done," he says about the week's preparation. "It was a good win. It was a region game. But at the same time, we have to keep the mindset that we have the rest of the schedule to worry about and region play."

Leroy, Jr. says his father has been instrumental in his playing career.

"I picked up a lot of pointers from my dad. He gave me a lot of confidence and major points that led me all the way up to this point," Leroy, Jr. says. "He tells me it's a mental and physical game, so I keep that in mind when I'm on the field."

The Tornado defense faces another test this Friday night, when they host top ten ranked Thomas County Central.

They'll kick off at 7:30 Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.