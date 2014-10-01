WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/30/14): Dogs earn road region win

The Thomasville Bulldogs knew exactly what they were going to get out of the Seminole County Indians Friday night.

Not only were they well prepared for it, they executed their game plan perfectly for a big region win.

For that, the Dogs are our team of the week.

Thomasville was in hostile territory Friday night, taking on the Indians in Donalsonville.

They quickly quieted the crowd, scoring on their opening possession, then scoring another touchdown after a turnover.

The Dogs opened region play the right way with a 48-21 win.

Now they must prepare for the number two Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane on the road.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.