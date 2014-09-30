Friends and family hold vigil for East Albany murder victim

An emotional vigil Tuesday night as friends and family gathered to remember a man gunned down in his east Albany home early Monday.

Police continue to search for his killer.

Twenty-seven year old Ricky Kegler was shot multiple times when his mobile home was sprayed with an assault rifle and at least one other gun.

Kegler was about to become a father.



People lit candles tonight in honor of Kegler and put candles and stuffed animals on the stoop of his home in his honor.



