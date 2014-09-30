Albany woman is Mutual of Omahas's A-ha finalist

An Albany woman we told you was a semi-finalist in a national competition of people who champion various causes.

Pam Jackson is now one of 10 finalists for Mutual of Omaha's A-Ha moment.

President Obama honored her for founding Youth Becoming Healthy to combat childhood obesity.

If Jackson wins, she'll be featured in a national commercial.

She needs your vote. You can vote for her at http://www.ahamoment.com.

