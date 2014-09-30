Albany store robbed 3 times since August

A south Albany convenience store that's been the target of recent armed robberies was robbed again late Monday.

Officials tell us Brother's Convenience store on Newton Road was held up around 11:30 p.m.

Police have not released details about the latest robbery but it's the third time the store has been robbed since August.

On September 22nd, two men held up a clerk at the service window and got away with cash.

This followed a similar robbery on August 25th in which two men robbed the store late at night.

No one has been hurt in the robberies and it's not clear if they're connected.

It comes a day after Westside Grocery, also located in South Albany on West Gordon, was robbed by two masked men.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in that robbery.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.