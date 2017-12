Copyright 2014

When a trick play is run correctly, it usually ends up in big yards and points on the board.The Cairo Syrupmakers know that all too well after running one to perfection Friday night to earn our play of the week honors.In the first, Chad Marshall threw a lateral pass to Austin Shattles on the left sideline. Shattles then fired deep to a wide open Will Atkins for the touchdown.That made it 7-0 Syrupmakers, who went on to win 29-6.The win pushes Cairo to 4-1 on the season.