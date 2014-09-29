1 dead in East Albany double shooting

At least one person was killed overnight in a double shooting at an East Albany mobile home park.

Neighbors tell WALB they heard numerous gunshots around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Johnson Road.

Officers found a 30-year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The other victim was a 27-year-old man who died after being struck multiple times, not clear if he died at the scene.

The two men were roommates, their names have not been released.

We are working to get more information on the shooter who police are currently looking for.

Look for updates throughout the day.