The Locker Room Report (9/26/14): Pt. 2

Part two of the Locker Room Report features south Georgia's Class A teams, who may be small in size but are still playing big time football.

The Clinch County Panthers need a rally to leave Rochelle with a win, and Miller County and Baconton go down to the wire.

In the GISA, Deerfield-Windsor hosts Tiftarea, while Westwood and Terrell Academy need almost every second to decide a winner.

