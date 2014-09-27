The Locker Room Report (9/26/14): Pt. 2

The Clinch County Panthers need a rally to leave Rochelle with a win, and Miller County and Baconton go down to the wire.
In the GISA, Deerfield-Windsor hosts Tiftarea, while Westwood and Terrell Academy need almost every second to decide a winner.
