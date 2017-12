Copyright 2014

As the weather begins to feel more like fall, south Georgia football teams are beginning to jump into region play.That was the story in 1-AA tonight, as Seminole County hosted Thomasville in a first-ever meeting. Early County looked to upset #2 Fitzgerald, and Brooks County took on Pelham.The Lee County Trojans needed a win to seal an undefeated non-region schedule for all of Region 1-AAAAAA. They hosted Mitchell County.Part one of the Locker Room Report has all that and more!