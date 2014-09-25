WALB's Most Wanted: Debit card fraudsters

Copyright 2014 WALB . All rights reserved.

Albany police are hoping these surveillance pictures will help identify two men wanted for financial card transaction fraud.These pictures were taken September 14th at the Family Dollar on Gordon Avenue. Police say the men used a stolen debit card to rack up 500 dollars worth of unauthorized charges at multiple locations.Now these pictures are pretty clear and investigators hope someone out their watching will recognize the pair if you do call crimestoppers at 436-tips.Tonight these debit card fraudsters become two of WALB'S Most Wanted.