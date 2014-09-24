WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/24/13): DWS' Lowe continues strong play

Our high school football player of the week is on a hot streak, and led his team to their first region win last week.Deerfield-Windsor quarterback Tyler Lowe tossed four touchdowns in the Knights' win at Westwood Friday. It's just another good recent performance out of the junior.

He was nearly flawless, throwing for four TDs as the Knights routed the Wildcats 41-7.

The junior QB has now thrown for seven touchdowns in the last two games. But he's not taking much of the credit for his strong play.

"The guys I have, I'm getting great protection up front," Lowe says. "Everyone's catching the ball, that's for sure. We've been having some great catches, which is making me look better too."

Lowe says the win was crucial for the Knights starting Region 3-AAA play the right way.

"It's always a good start," Lowe says of the win. "We all have one goal on the team, and that's to get to the last game. It all starts in region play to make the playoffs. It just makes it a whole lot easier."

Lowe and the Knights stay in region play this Friday when they host Tiftarea at Webb Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.