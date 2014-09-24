WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/23/14): Cougars stand strong to beat Bobcats

Beating a rival for the first time in nearly 30 years is big. But doing it by standing your ground late in the ballgame, that's team of the week worthy.

For the first time since 1986, the Calhoun County Cougars took down Early County Friday night, 14-12, in Edison.

In the fourth quarter, the Bobcats scored a touchdown to pull within two points. They went to tie the game, but the Cougar defense stonewalled them short of the goal line on the two-point try to preserve the lead.

Calhoun would hold off Early for the rest of the game to move to 3-2 on the year.

Head coach John Williams was proud of his team's fight.

"We stuck it out through the end," Williams says. "There were several times when we could've folded and just given up at some point because we were out of energy, but the guys just pulled together and stuck it out all the way throughout the game."

The Cougars have a bye this week, and return to the field October 3 at Terrell County.

But don't expect the Calhoun squad to spend the week celebrating their big win.

"We're going to continue to work as always to make preparations for the next opponent," Williams says. "It won't be a situation where we'll take time off. We'll just continue to work."

