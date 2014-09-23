WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/22/14): Cook's DeBerry avoids Sharks' attack

On a Friday night full of great performances and great plays, there was one that stood out above the rest.

Cook High's Kejon DeBerry took the handoff right and ran into a gang of Islands tacklers, but he spun away from two potential tacklers and made a move, and outran everyone.

He went 88 yards to the house for the score as the Hornets blew out the Sharks, 35-0 Friday in Adel.

No play was more impressive than this one and for that, it's our Play of the Week!

