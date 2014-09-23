WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/22/14): Cook's DeBerry avoids Sharks' attack

Cook High's Kejon DeBerry took the handoff right and ran into a gang of Islands tacklers, but he spun away from two potential tacklers and made a move, and outran everyone.
He went 88 yards to the house for the score as the Hornets blew out the Sharks, 35-0 Friday in Adel.
No play was more impressive than this one and for that, it's our Play of the Week!Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.