Afghan training aircraft to fly to Moody Air Force Base this week

The first aircraft that will aid in support of an Afghan support mission is scheduled to arrive at Moody Air Force Base Friday.

An A-29 Super Tucano aircraft will arrive at 11 a.m.

Moody was selected as the stateside training location for the Afghan A-29 in August. The training unit will support 20 A-29 aircraft and train 30 Afghan pilots and 90 maintenance personnel over the course of the next four years.

According to a report, the A-29 is a small, light aircraft designed to operate in high temperature conditions and extremely rugged terrain, providing an ideal capability for the Afghan Air Force. It has retractable landing gear, a pressurized cockpit with ejection seats, and is capable of operating from semi-prepared airfields.

