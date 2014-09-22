Man killed in Mitchell County motorcycle crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man killed in Mitchell County motorcycle crash

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - Georgia State Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Mitchell County.


Officials say that Troy Allegood, 57, was killed

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Mt. Zion Road near Stage Coach Road southeast of Camilla.

We're told the wreck only involved the motorcycle. They say Allegood was dead on the scene.

