Man killed in Mitchell County motorcycle crash

Officials say that Troy Allegood, 57, was killed
It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Mt. Zion Road near Stage Coach Road southeast of Camilla.
We're told the wreck only involved the motorcycle. They say Allegood was dead on the scene.
