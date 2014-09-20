WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (9/19/14): Cairo, Westover tussle in region tilt

The Cairo Syrupmakers sat on the Region 1-AAAA throne for quite a while, until the Westover Patriots knocked them off last season. These two teams meet up again Friday.

The Patriots handed the Makers their only region loss since 2009 last season at Hugh Mills Stadium in a 14-9 defensive battle.

Don't expect many more points to be scored in this one either.

These two teams each pride themselves on defense and physical play.

But the Patriots expect Cairo to be a little angry, and they have to prepare themselves for the opening shot they believe the Makers will want to deliver.

"That's Syrupmaker football. That's how they play. Our guys know we have to match their intensity and come out and play the same way," Westover head coach Octavia Jones says. "It starts in practice. You have to preach it in practice every day and theyhave toa practice with that intensity so it carries over to the game. Our guys understand the task at hand and I think they'll be ready to play."

The Patriots and Syrupmakers kick off tonight at 7:30 at Hugh Mills Stadium.

