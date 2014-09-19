Search underway for Valdosta shooter

Valdosta Police are looking for a man who fired several shots in an apartment overnight.

Police said three people were inside the apartment at 1601 Norman Drive when a man came in with a handgun around 3:30 a.m. and opened fire.

The victims managed to hide and were not hit.

Police have not revealed the name of shooter, only referring to him as a "known offender."

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.