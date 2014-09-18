Albany businesses get a boost

Businesses in Albany got a chance show off what they have to offer to potential new customers Thursday night.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Expo at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Jenny Savelle is the CEO of Bishop Clean Care. She's also chairs the chamber's Small Business Resource Committee. She said, "It's a great networking event, not only among the business communities, but also among the community as a whole."

Nearly 50 vendors set up booths to promote their businesses.

