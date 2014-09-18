WALB's Most Wanted: Joe Holden Junior

On this edition of WALB's Most Wanted, Dougherty County police need your help finding a suspected burglar.

Take a look at 53-year-old Joe Holden, Junior.

Police say he's behind several burglaries and thefts in northwest Albany and Dougherty County.

Some alert neighbors recently confronted Holden when they noticed a black Ford pickup that had been spotted in the Lake Park community, but he took off.

Albany Police pulled the truck over but he sped away with a stolen freezer in the bed.

Police say Holden claims to seek work as a pressure washer if approached, but his motive is stealing items off carports.

If you know where he is call Dougherty County Police or if you spot his black ford ranger call 911.

Tonight, Joe Holden Junior becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.