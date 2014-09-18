WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/17/14): Westover's Carter sparks Pats' offense in 2nd half

The Westover offense didn't pick it up until the second half Friday night, and Qundez Carter was just the spark the Patriots needed.

Carter didn't have a carry in the first half as the Patriots battled Northside, Columbus.

But his number was called after the break, and did he ever take advantage of the opportunity.

The junior RB picked up 251 yards on 11 carries for three touchdowns as Westover picked up the road victory, 31-10.

Carter says he had a pretty simple mindset as he racked up the yards.

"In the second half, the team started kicking into high gear, and the offensive line made a lot of key blocks. I just ran behind my offensive line," he says. "Basically, we had to come home with the W."

The Patriots would love to get another performance like that out of Carter or anyone really when they Cairo Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.

