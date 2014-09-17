Flash Foods robbery suspect caught on camera

Albany Police have released a surveillance picture of a man caught on camera robbing the Flash Foods on North Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a man walked in and asked to use the restroom. Moments later he approached the clerk and told her he would kill her if she didn't hand over money from the register.

The clerk handed over money and the man ran from the scene

A few hours later a man matching a similar description robbed the Woodall's on Oglethorpe Blvd. at gunpoint.

Police haven't said if the cases are connected.

If you recognize the man call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.