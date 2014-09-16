WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/16/14): Hornets off to 3-0 start for se - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/16/14): Hornets off to 3-0 start for second straight year

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - For the second straight season, the Pelham Hornets are off to a 3-0 start.

Frankie Carroll's bunch took down Miller County Friday night to stay unbeaten.

Last season though, the Hornets dropped six of their last seven games.

Carroll says this group is playing well as a team, and he believes that will make a difference.

"They're playing together as a unit," he says. "Offense, defense, and special teams. It's not every night one of them's hot and the other one has to pick up the slack, So that's been the key for us I think."

The Hornets face a tall task Friday night if they want to move to 4-0.

Pelham takes on AAAAAA's number one team, Colquitt County, in Moultrie this week.

"It's a great opportunity for our kids to get to play in an atmosphere like that and to play a program of that stature," Carroll says.

That game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Friday night in Moultrie.

