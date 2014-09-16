WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/16/14): Hornets off to 3-0 start for second straight year

For the second straight season, the Pelham Hornets are off to a 3-0 start.Frankie Carroll's bunch took down Miller County Friday night to stay unbeaten.Last season though, the Hornets dropped six of their last seven games.Carroll says this group is playing well as a team, and he believes that will make a difference.

"They're playing together as a unit," he says. "Offense, defense, and special teams. It's not every night one of them's hot and the other one has to pick up the slack, So that's been the key for us I think."

The Hornets face a tall task Friday night if they want to move to 4-0.

Pelham takes on AAAAAA's number one team, Colquitt County, in Moultrie this week.

"It's a great opportunity for our kids to get to play in an atmosphere like that and to play a program of that stature," Carroll says.

That game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Friday night in Moultrie.

