WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/16/14): Hornets off to 3-0 start for second straight year

"They're playing together as a unit," he says. "Offense, defense, and special teams. It's not every night one of them's hot and the other one has to pick up the slack, So that's been the key for us I think."
The Hornets face a tall task Friday night if they want to move to 4-0.
Pelham takes on AAAAAA's number one team, Colquitt County, in Moultrie this week.
"It's a great opportunity for our kids to get to play in an atmosphere like that and to play a program of that stature," Carroll says.
That game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Friday night in Moultrie.
