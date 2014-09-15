WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/15/14): Seminole's Akins takes opening kickoff for TD

Seminole County did just that Friday night with our play of the week.
The Indians were in Camilla to take on old rival Mitchell County when Thomas Akins gathered the opening kickoff and returned it all the way to the endzone to put Seminole ahead 7-0 just 15 seconds into the football game.
Seminole went on to win 42-12, and they controlled the game from the first whistle thanks to our play of the week.
