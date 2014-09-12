WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (9/12/14): Monroe, Bainbridge battle in defensive slugfest

Both Monroe and Bainbridge say they expect a dogfight Friday at Centennial Field, and why wouldn't they?The Bearcats are giving up just 9.5 points a game in two games this season. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes are allowing only 10.5.This is shaping up to be a punch-you-in-the-mouth-slugfest, and both coaches are preparing their teams for it.

"The great thing about it for us is we had an open week, so it gave us an opportunity to be physical and to get people healthy," says Monroe head coach Charles Truitt. "So we had a very physical practice last week to get ready for a team like Bainbridge. That's been big for us."

"We've got to cut out all the missed assignments. We've got to execute better offensively and defensively," says Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton. "Mainly, we've got to take care of ourselves. We've been struggling in that effort, so we need to improve on that."

This is technically a region game, but it won't count for much in the region standings. The Bearcats and Tornadoes play in different subregions, and only that subregion record will be used to determine playoff seeding.

The winner will receive a boost if it came down to the crossover tiebreaker, however.

The Bearcats and Torndaoes kick off at 7:30 Friday night at Centennial Field in Bainbridge.

