Visitation today for slain Brooks County siblings

Visitation will be held Friday for slain Brooks County siblings Wilbur and Anisa Mobley.





The family released a statement saying a viewing will take place Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home in Quitman and from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Morven City Auditorium.



Funeral services will be held Saturday morning at 11 o'clock at Morven City Auditorium on 2nd Street.



The Mobley's worked as correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison and were leaving for work the morning of September 3rd when they were gunned down in the back yard of their Morven home.



No arrests have been made in the case.



?Condolences may be made to the family by signing the online register book.





Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home of Quitman, Georgia is handling all arrangements.





