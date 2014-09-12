ASU works to prevent sexual assaults

Albany State Police are working to protect students from sexual assault on and off campus.They held an awareness and prevention workshop Thursday night. Chief John Fields said, "This particular workshop, I would like for it to be full. Unfortunately, it's never full. People really don't take advantage of the workshops, but in the near future we're gonna have more and more. If we don't get the people this time, we're gonna get them next time."





Students who did attend said the topic is important. Chelsea Basley said, "It is a very important and a very big issue that we're starting to see increase on this campus, so we're trying to figure out ways to combat that."



Students heard from police and other ASU officials and watched a movie about sexual assault.



