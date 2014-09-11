APD officer involved in crash

State troopers are investigating a crash involving an Albany Police Car.

The cruiser driven by Officer Dramoski Franklin collided with a Mercury Marquis driven by 21 year-old Rashard Hollmon at 9:52 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Palmyra Road and 8th Avenue.

Police say Hollmon ran a red light.

No one was injured, but there was substantial damage to the cars.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.