BUSTED: Darren Jenard McCormick

On this edition of WALB's Most Wanted, Berrien County investigators still need your help finding man wanted on federal probation charges

26-year-old Darren Jenard McCormick was wanted on both Federal Probation Warrants and Bond Revocation. McCormick is 5 foot 10 and weighs 175 pounds. He has ties to Berrien and Cook counties.

If you have any information on McCormick, contact the Berrien County sheriff's office at 229-686-7071.

Darren Jenard McCormick had been one of WALB's Most Wanted since last September.

