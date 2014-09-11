WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/10/14): Dougherty's Henderson helps snap Trojans' losing streak

If Dougherty was to win their first game since November 2012, someone needed to step up and make a play.

Sewonjai Henderson was just the man to do it.

Henderson had five catches for 117 yards in the Trojans' 42-36 win over Randolph-Clay Thursday night in Albany.

It was his play in the fourth quarter that gave the Trojans their first lead when he hauled in a pass and raced 81 yards for the go ahead score.

"In my heart, I felt as if I owed [head coach Corey] Joyner. I ran my route and did it perfect," he says. "As the ball was coming down, I felt nervous, but I still caught it and we won the game."

The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for the Trojans, Henderson says Dougherty has more confidence now than any time recently.

"We work so hard to get the W, and that win, it felt great," he says. "As a team, we played hard, we played physical, fast. It was just great."

Henderson was also in a big defensive play in the fourth quarter, breaking up a fourth down pass in the end zone to stop the Red Devils.

The Trojans are off this week, before hosting Crisp County next Thursday night.

Copyright 2014

WALB

. All rights reserved.