WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/9/14): Rebels partying like it's 1997

Until Friday, the last time Berrien had beaten the Cook Hornets was November 7, 1997.

That means when the losing streak started, those that broke it Friday night were barely walking. If that's not team of the week worthy, I don't know what is.

Ed Pilcher's Rebels stunned south Georgia Friday night by knocking off the Hornets, 21-14, ending the losing streak to their neighbors from Adel at 16 games.

Pilcher hopes the win over Cook is the spark needed to help turn around a program that has been struggling for some time.

"It was a huge win for our kids, a huge win for our program and for our community," Pilcher says. "We're trying to get back on track and be competitive. We've been competitive, but we're just trying to get where everybody else is above us. We're trying to make those steps one step at a time and catch up with everybody."

The Rebels will try to make it two wins in a row Friday night when they host Clinch County.

