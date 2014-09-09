New App connects you with Red Cross - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New App connects you with Red Cross

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Red Cross is launching a new app that could make donating blood easier. It will provide donation locations and enable the user to make appointments.

It also enables users to donate money and share selfies as they give blood.

"It's quick and easy to set up. It's quick and easy to look at your donation history. It also tells you guidelines for donating," Lena Thomas of the Albany Donor Center

The app will also tell you which blood types are in short supply.

Copyright  2014 WALB.  All rights reserved.

