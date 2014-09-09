New details in Valdosta murder arrest

Coming up on Today in Georgia we are learning new details in the arrest of a man charged in deadly shooting outside a Valdosta Applebee's. We are live with more on how the victim knew the suspect.

A violent mob attack outside a Memphis Kroger has some calling the beatings a hate crime. We'll hear what police have to say after the shocking cell phone video of the incident went viral.

A "Super Harvest Moon" lit up the south Georgia sky. We have an amazing time lapse of the big moon over Albany.

We'll have the latest on Apple's big announcement. Many are anticipating the tech giant will unveil its latest must have gadget in the day ahead.

And speaking of tech gadgets - a newly released smartphone is on the market for just pennies on the dollar. Why its maker slashed the price to just 99 cents.

Be sure to join us beginning at 5 AM for Today in Georgia.