Funeral scheduled Wednesday for Chick-fil-A founder

The flags are lowered to half staff at the Chick-fil-A in Lee Cunty

ATLANTA (AP) - The funeral for S. Truett Cathy, the billionaire founder of the privately held Chick-fil-A restaurant chain that famously closes on Sundays but also drew unwanted attention on gay marriage in recent years because of his family's conservative views, is scheduled for 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary plans are for a public service at First Baptist Church Jonesboro.

A Chick-fil-A spokesman told The Associated Press that Cathy died at home early today surrounded by family members. He was 93.

Cathy opened his first postwar diner in an Atlanta suburb in 1946. By 1967 he had founded and opened his first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta.

Over ensuing decades, the chain's boneless chicken sandwich he is credited with inventing would propel Chick-fil-A expansion to more than 1,800 outlets in 39 states and the nation's capital.

