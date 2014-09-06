The Locker Room Report (9/5/14): Pt. 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

It's rivalry week in south Georgia!

Some of the area's most bitter rivalries were renewed on this rain-battered evening.

Irwin County traveled to Fitzgerald hoping to end a long winless streak against the Canes, while another squad saw their woeful streak against a rival finally end.

Meanwhile, the Colquitt County Packers flexed their muscles on Homecoming night.

Part one of the Locker Room Report features all these games and more!

