WALB's Most Wanted: Kontravious "Champ" Nelson

On this edition of WALB's Most Wanted Albany police are looking for a man sought on a host of charges, including attacking a woman.

Take a look at 26-year-old Kontravious "Champ" Nelson. He has outstanding warrants of Terroristic Threats & Acts, Contempt of Court, Probation Violation, and Criminal Damage to property in the second degree.

On August 13th, a woman told police Nelson attacked her, damaged her mailbox and threatened to shoot up her house. He's 6 feet tall , 155 pounds and has tattoos in his facial area.

This mugshot may not depict his actual hairstyle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is call CrimeStoppers 229-436-tips. Tonight Kontravious "Champ" Nelson becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.





