WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/3/14): Lee's Quimbley lights up Cougars

The senior says he's glad to see his hard work pay off.
"It was my dream back in 9th grade. I always wanted to win this award," he smiles. "I actually think I worked harder that game to receive this award."
Quimbley will try to help the Trojans get to 3-0 when they host Worth County this Friday in Leesburg.
Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.