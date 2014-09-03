WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/3/14): Lee's Quimbley lights up Cougars

The Lee County Trojans like to get up and go offensively, and our WALB Player of the Week is good at doing just that.Senior wide receiver JQ Quimbley grabbed eight receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Friday night's win over Crisp County.Quimbley led the Trojans' receiver corps in the 49-12 win.He says the Trojans are continuing to build on their confidence, and they believe they have what it takes to make a playoff run."The program's still building. We have a chance," Quimbley says. "I think we have a chance to make the playoffs again if we come ready to practice, keep coming together as a team, and the seniors start leading."

The senior says he's glad to see his hard work pay off.

"It was my dream back in 9th grade. I always wanted to win this award," he smiles. "I actually think I worked harder that game to receive this award."

Quimbley will try to help the Trojans get to 3-0 when they host Worth County this Friday in Leesburg.

