GBI: Van found, no suspects, in corrections officers' double murder

The two people who were found shot to death early this morning in Morven were siblings, but authorities don't have a clear motive, or suspects yet.

Special Agent Steve Turner tells WALB that they have located the gray van the were looking for in Valdosta, but would give no further details about the vehicle, or how and where it was found.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the bodies of Wilbur Mobley and his sister, Anisa Mobley were found around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Azalea Street in Morven, GA.

Agents said the sister and brother worked as corrections officers at Valdosta State Prison.

Officials said an active search was underway for the gunman, and they are interviewing family and friends of the victims, looking for clues.

