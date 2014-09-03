Numerous power outages throughout Albany

Albany Water Gas & Light crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers who lost power overnight.

The majority of the outages were reported throughout Northwest Albany. This comes after a thunderstorm that brought heavy rain and lightning to the area.

A WG&L official could not say an exact number of customers without power.

The outages affected traffic lights at the intersections of Westgate and Dawson Road and Westgate and Westover Blvd. where an Albany Police officer was directing traffic.

Crews are also working to restore power to residents in the area of East Residence. Outages were also scattered through neighborhoods along Whispering Pines.

Look for updates beginning at 5 AM on Today in Georgia.