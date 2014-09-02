DOT shows off upcoming road projects

Folks got a look at some major road projects planned for southwest Georgia Tuesday night. The DOT hosted an open house at the Tifton Mall.

People got to ask questions and learn about projects, such as the widening of Highway 133 from Albany to Valdosta, that will be funded over the next four years through STIP, the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. DOT Spokesperson Nita Birmingham said, "People are particularly interested in something that's going on in their backyard. Most of the questions that we get are 'is this gonna be built, is this road gonna be widened, is this road gonna be resurfaced?' This is an excellent opportunity for folks to come and talk to the experts from the DOT and get their answers."

STIP specifies federally-funded transportation projects for rural communities in Georgia.

