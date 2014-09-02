WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/2/14): Colquitt Co. crushes Hoover

When you win possibly the biggest high school football game in the country, you're a strong candidate for our team of the week award.

When you win that game convincingly, you're a runaway recipient.

Folks in Packerland had been looking forward to the rematch with Alabama's Hoover High for almost a year. When it finished, they probably hoped it would never end.

Colquitt dominated the second half, outscoring the Bucs 28-7 after the break to win the cross state battle, 35-14.

The Packers solidified their number one ranking in the AAAAAA polls, and made a clear statement as to what the team's goal is this season.

"That state title. That's all we think about. Everybody has the same mindset," senior RB Sihiem King says. "Everybody wants to win the state title, get a ring. Everybody wants to be successful, win a championship."

The Packers hope to make it a happy homecoming this Friday night when they host Crisp County at Mack Tharpe Stadium. That game kicks off at 8:00 p.m.

