Northern Worth County will get fire protection

Worth County Commissioners agree to fund a fire department in the north end of the county.

Tuesday night, the commission voted 3 to 2 to hire six part-time firefighters to man a station in the Warwick area at a cost of $138,000 a year.

Last month, people there submitted a petition demanding fire protection after insurance rates skyrocketed when the ISO rating for that area went up to the worst possible rating.

Chairman Mike Cosby says the county hopes fees insurance companies pay when the fire department responds to a call will cover the costs.

People who live in south Worth County also want a fire station. Cosby says the county can't afford that right now, but he hopes to boost volunteer firefighter participation.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.