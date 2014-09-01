WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/1/14): Mitchell Co.'s King saves broken play

Sometimes the best plays in a football game are the ones that didn't go exactly as they were drawn up. Our high school play of the week is a prime example.





On their first possession against Albany, Mitchell County had to punt.





The long snap bounced back to Joshua King, who was forced to improvise. King took off around the left side of the line and picked up just enough for the first down.





Later in the drive, the Eagles scored a touchdown to take a lead.





Mitchell County went on to beat Albany 22-8 in the season opener.





King's effort to keep a broken play alive earns our play of the week honors.





