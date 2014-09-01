Warwick narrows police chief candidates - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Warwick narrows police chief candidates

WARWICK, GA (WALB) -

Warwick continues to move forward in its search for a new police chief.

Monday night, the city council met to go over applications from 16 candidates.

Mayor Juanita Kinchen tells us they narrowed the list down to six. No interviews have been set.

The Mayor abruptly fired Chief David Morris in July because she said he violated city policy.

